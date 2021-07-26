The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives $22.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:SKIN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.39. 38,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,669. The Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

