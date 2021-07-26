The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives $22.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:SKIN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.39. 38,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,669. The Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

