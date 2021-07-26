The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.92.

Shares of BX stock opened at $111.30 on Friday. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $113.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,629,000 after purchasing an additional 290,433 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

