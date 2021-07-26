The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by SageGuard Financial Group LLC

SageGuard Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,774 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.43.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.08. The stock had a trading volume of 123,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,427,422. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.03. The stock has a market cap of $131.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

