The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) hit a new 52-week low on Saturday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Boston Beer traded as low as $693.21 and last traded at $701.00, with a volume of 2821705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $947.54.

SAM has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,094.13.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total transaction of $2,752,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 21.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,663,000 after purchasing an additional 72,731 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $86,945,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,009.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

About The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.