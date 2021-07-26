The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,009 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after acquiring an additional 107,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,473,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,150,000 after acquiring an additional 402,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 897.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.00. 24,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $48.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.91.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $7,099,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CG shares. raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

