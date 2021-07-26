The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 121.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,240 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.47. 62,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,987,602. The company has a market capitalization of $123.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.02.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,507,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $581,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,180,358 shares of company stock worth $84,632,412. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

