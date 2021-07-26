The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.07% of The Clorox worth $16,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $184.77 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $170.50 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

