The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $192.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $186.00 to $192.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.67.
Shares of CLX opened at $184.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $170.50 and a 52-week high of $239.87.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 12.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 49.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after acquiring an additional 35,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in The Clorox by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 20.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.
About The Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
