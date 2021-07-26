The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $192.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $186.00 to $192.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.67.

Shares of CLX opened at $184.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $170.50 and a 52-week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 12.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 49.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after acquiring an additional 35,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in The Clorox by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Clorox by 20.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

