The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target to $27.70

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.40 to $27.70 in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.34.

NYSE VLRS opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.94, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth about $34,722,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 731,156 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 366.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 620,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 487,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,122,000 after buying an additional 409,883 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 111.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after buying an additional 362,620 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

