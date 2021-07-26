The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP William A. Bloom Sells 16,000 Shares

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HIG opened at $61.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $69.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.62.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,711,440,000 after acquiring an additional 946,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,232 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,591,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,391,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,279,000 after purchasing an additional 301,854 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

