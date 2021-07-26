The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Get The Marcus alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NYSE:MCS opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.94. The Marcus has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Marcus will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in The Marcus in the 1st quarter worth about $10,516,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Marcus by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 442,008 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in The Marcus by 725.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 391,682 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Marcus in the 1st quarter worth about $7,342,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in The Marcus in the 1st quarter worth about $6,308,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.