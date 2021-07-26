The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.34% of The Middleby worth $31,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the 1st quarter worth about $1,783,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the 1st quarter worth about $28,047,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Middleby by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in The Middleby by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $188.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $189.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

