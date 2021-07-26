The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.58 Million

Analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to report sales of $261.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.20 million and the lowest is $260.50 million. The Trade Desk reported sales of $139.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,537,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,930,981. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 917.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 254,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 229,235 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 868.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,013 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 853.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 959.1% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 36,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 32,908 shares during the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,837,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,895,078. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.40, a P/E/G ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.61.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

