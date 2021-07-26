The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. The Western Union posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The Western Union’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of WU stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,632. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.90. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

