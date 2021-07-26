Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 255 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synaptics from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $150.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.47 and a 12-month high of $160.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.