Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 62,910 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 226.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,910 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.22% of Dorian LPG worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 90.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 842.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 2,422.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,079.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPG opened at $12.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.95. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

