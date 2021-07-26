Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PPL were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.26 on Monday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.