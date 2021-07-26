Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 396 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Teradata were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Teradata by 165.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDC opened at $49.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 492.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

