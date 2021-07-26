Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 50.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 321,186 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 220,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.53. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

