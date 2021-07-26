Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,988 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CL King increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $78.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.22 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.28.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

