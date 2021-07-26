TigerCash Hits Market Cap of $740,043.55 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $740,043.55 and $5.74 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $335.78 or 0.00875212 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

