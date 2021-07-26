Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will report sales of $142.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.60 million and the highest is $147.20 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $541.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $496.50 million to $628.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $825.87 million, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $856.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative net margin of 336.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.31%. The business had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLRY. Cowen assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tilray has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.65.

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,950,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,303,614.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 789,000 shares of company stock worth $12,907,980. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

