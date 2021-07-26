Tilray (TLRY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Tilray to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 336.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.31%. On average, analysts expect Tilray to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray stock opened at $13.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.65. Tilray has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLRY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC cut shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $7,188,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789,000 shares of company stock worth $12,907,980 over the last ninety days. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.