Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,680 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 295.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 37.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 83.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 1,200 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $33,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSBK stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%.

Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

