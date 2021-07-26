TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,585 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of TopBuild worth $9,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $1,592,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLD shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $198.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $235.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

