TownSquare Capital LLC Decreases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $94.03 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

