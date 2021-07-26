TownSquare Capital LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in V.F. by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

V.F. stock opened at $82.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $90.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.89.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

