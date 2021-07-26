TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 4.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 target price on Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.81.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $10,939,794.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,872,509.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,814 shares of company stock valued at $29,031,808 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $232.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.44.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.