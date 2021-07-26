TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 764.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 61,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 14.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

General Dynamics stock opened at $191.86 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $197.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

