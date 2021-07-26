TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 4,286 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $44.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

