Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $28.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of Translate Bio stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -130.43 and a beta of 0.95. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $34.64.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Translate Bio by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Translate Bio by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

