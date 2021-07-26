Travala.com Price Hits $2.06 on Top Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for $2.06 or 0.00005319 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $102.13 million and $4.39 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00038163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00117102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00132530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,848.83 or 1.00172678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002694 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.53 or 0.00821344 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 49,505,868 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

