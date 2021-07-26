Travelzoo Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) – Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travelzoo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

TZOO opened at $15.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $176.55 million, a P/E ratio of 768.00 and a beta of 2.11. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 133.26% and a net margin of 1.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc purchased 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $827,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $189,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 100,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,788 and sold 51,686 shares valued at $861,152. 54.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. 31.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

