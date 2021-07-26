Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$3.25

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Cormark from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TCW. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Trican Well Service to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.77.

TCW traded up C$0.07 on Monday, hitting C$2.66. 365,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,393. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$0.88 and a 52 week high of C$2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of C$678.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.53.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

