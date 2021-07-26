Trinity Wealth Management LLC Has $10.87 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 9.4% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $629,391,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,304,000 after purchasing an additional 778,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $368.41. 1,012,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,166,223. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $251.32 and a one year high of $368.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

