Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.01

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.