Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.01

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.