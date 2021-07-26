TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Has $279,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 102.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 554.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 87.0% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 14.3% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.43.

BA traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.92. 71,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,427,422. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.03. The company has a market cap of $130.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.