TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. Renaissance International IPO ETF makes up about 1.2% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPOS. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 88,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 18,071 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000.

IPOS traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,301. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.85. Renaissance International IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $40.99.

