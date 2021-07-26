TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FXB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 220.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the first quarter worth about $266,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 35.0% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 109.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 110.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXB traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.55. The stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,788. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 12-month low of $122.82 and a 12-month high of $137.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.78.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

