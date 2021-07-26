TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Purchases Shares of 2,410 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Linde by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE LIN traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $297.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $154.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $305.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.