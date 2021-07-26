TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Sells 15,347 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lowered its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,347 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,401,000. Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,096,000 after acquiring an additional 361,789 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,679,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $122.44. 200,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,944,108. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.59. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $77.40 and a one year high of $159.70.

