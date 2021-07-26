tru Independence LLC Buys New Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 82,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,637. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.29. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $75.89 and a 52-week high of $106.50.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

