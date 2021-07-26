tru Independence LLC Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

tru Independence LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.2% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 744,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,642,691. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.