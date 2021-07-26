tru Independence LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

tru Independence LLC reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,261 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $39.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,597,845. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, increased their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.32.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

