tru Independence LLC Takes $5 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.31. 70,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,756. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

