Truist Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $60.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price lowered by Truist from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INTC. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

