Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to announce $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Truist Financial reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 123,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,602. The company has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Truist Financial has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

