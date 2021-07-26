Truist Increases East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $87.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price raised by Truist from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 496.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.