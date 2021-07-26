Truist Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Truist Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $559.09 target price on the bank’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.41.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $6.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $564.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,464. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $217.23 and a one year high of $608.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.86.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares valued at $15,183,023. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

