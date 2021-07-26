TrustVerse (TRV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $250,540.00

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $250,540.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.44 or 0.00843219 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00084518 BTC.

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

